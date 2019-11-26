DNR: Snowmobile trails not yet ready for riding, despite upcoming snowstorm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Although heavy snow is expected to cover much of Minnesota on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is advising snowmobile enthusiasts that trails are not yet ready for riding.
Minnesota’s snowmobile trails officially open on Dec. 1 every year.
The DNR says that regardless of the date on the calendar, certain criteria must be met before trails are groomed and ready for travel, including:
- The ground must be frozen. Where trails cross wetlands, 15 inches of ice is needed to support the weight of the trail groomers.
- Adequate snow cover, about 12 inches, must be on the ground to allow for trail packing and grooming.
- Trails must be cleared of fallen trees, signs put in place and gates opened. Snowmobile club volunteers and DNR staff are currently working on these tasks.
Even after a cooler start to November, the ice on most lakes is not yet safe for travel. The DNR recommends a minimum of 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice for snowmobiles.
Local trail conditions are often posted online by local tourism associations, chambers of commerce and volunteer snowmobile clubs. To find a club in your area, visit the Minnesota United Snowmobiler’s Association website.
