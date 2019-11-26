First 2020 Presidential candidate ad hits southern Minnesota airwaves

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With 343 days to go until we elect our next President, the first campaign ad for 2020 has hit the airwaves in Southern Minnesota.
Late to enter the race, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is rolling out a more than $30 million multi-state ad campaign.
The candidate says he plans to skip the first four voting states, including Iowa and focus instead on the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday in early March, which includes Minnesota.
Bloomberg joins a crowded field of 17 other democrats vying to go up against President Trump next November.
