Gaylord man faces charges after pursuit on Riverfront Dr.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Gaylord man faces charges following a brief state patrol pursuit on Riverfront Drive in North Mankato.
29-year-old Alberto Palacios allegedly fled a traffic stop by a State Patrol officer early Saturday morning after the officer observed him running a red light.
According to the criminal complaint, Palacios also had a felony warrant out for his arrest in Sibley County and his license was revoked.
Palacios allegedly left his vehicle and was tased by the officer while on foot.
Palacios then removed the taser prongs and wrestled with the State Patrol officer before being apprehended.
The complaint says the officer suffered minor injuries to his wrist as a result.
Palacios was reported to have a .12 Blood Alcohol Content.
He faces one felony count of fleeing a police officer along with a gross misdemeanor and three misdemeanor charges, including D-W-I stemming from the incident.
He is due in court December 5th for an initial appearance.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.