Governor Walz appoints 15 members to Governor’s Council on Biofuels

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Last week, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the list of agricultural leaders selected for the Governor’s Council on Biofuels.
Among those appointed was Kevin Paap who was recently re-elected as the Minnesota Farm Bureau president.
Paap said he will continue to connect with elected leaders and consumers through his work with the Minnesota Farm Bureau and he’s honored to expand his efforts with the bureau on the Governor’s Council on Biofuels.
“Certainly Governor Walz, along with the other governors in the Midwest, understand how important biofuels are, not only to the farmers of the state, but the rural communities as well. This will just help put emphasis on the need to grow our biofuels,” said Kevin Paap, Minnesota Farm Bureau president and member of the Governor’s Council on Biofuels.
The council’s goal is to grow the biofuels industry and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
A full list of Governor’s Council on Biofuels is located below:
Gary Anderson - Eagan, MN
Michael Bull - Northfield Township, MN
John Christianson - Lake Lillian, MN
Elizabeth Crow - Minneapolis, MN
Tim Gross - Duluth, MN
Chris Hanson - Fountain, MN
Rick Horton - Grand Rapids, MN
Kevin Lee - Minneapolis, MN
Lance Klatt - Little Canada, MN
Jeanne MaCaherty - Prior Lake, MN
Mick Miller - Morris, MN
Kevin Paap - Lake Crystal, MN
Brian Thalmann - Pluto, MN
Gary Wertish - Renville, MN
Bob Worth - Lake Benton, MN
