GSR Fine Art Festival returns just in time for holiday shopping

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The GSR Fine Art Festival is a time for local artists to showcase and sell their work.
This year will feature over 51 artists, as well as authors selling their books and live music performances every hour. The event features all forms of art, ranging from photography, leatherwork, stain glass art, jewelry and much more.
“The purpose is to increase the visibility of art in our community. Let people understand that we have great art here. They don’t need to go to the cities they don’t need to go to Chicago, it’s affordable. We can both grow as a community and support our artists," said GSR Festival Co-Director Tom Bliese.
The festival kicks off Saturday, Nov. 30 inside the Mankato Civic Center, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continues Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
