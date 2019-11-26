Gunn named Regional Finalist for Harlon Hill Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State University, Mankato Football team has been receiving some well-deserved recognition as they prepare to begin postseason play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Senior running back Nate Gunn is also getting acknowledgment, as he has been selected as a regional finalist in Super Region 4 for the Harlon Hill Award.
The award is given out annually to the top selected performer in all of Division II Football.
Gunn is the Mavericks’ all-time leader in carries (737), rushing yards (4,564) and rushing touchdowns (55). Gunn also set a new school record for most rushing touchdowns in a single game against Sioux Falls this season when he reached the end-zone six times.
Gunn and the Minnesota State Football team will face Colorado State University-Pueblo at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato.
