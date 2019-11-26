Mankato City Council votes down a resolution that would have changed the way they tax gambling

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato City Council voted down a resolution that would have changed the way they taxed gambling.
The council considered dropping their three percent lawful gambling regulatory tax.
The city can only use this tax to regulate lawful gambling.
On Monday, the council rejected a resolution that would have dropped this tax and replaced it with a 5.5 percent of net contribution, which would have been used for charitable activity.
According to the city, Mankato can only impose an up to three percent lawful gambling regulatory tax on licensed charities for regulating gambling.
The city said they must refund the charities for any extra money collected but not used for this purpose.
Assistant Gambling Manager for Prairie Ecology Bus Eric Steinmetz said he was against the three percent tax.
“It seems to me that the worst outcome they could have was to keep the three percent tax, which has already been determined to be an over taxation, and that means that we are going to keep sending the city checks every month, and then at the end of the year, they’ll have to give most of it back to us," he said.
Proponents of the three percent tax, like VFW Post 950 Gambling Manager Don Baker, said Monday’s vote was a way for the city to make sure it was utilizing the funds that had been given to them.
“We proposed to [the council] that the whole three percent tax was based on compliance reviews, and we had not seen that many compliance regulatory enforcement in our facility, so we questioned how many were done, and it wasn’t until after the city was audited that they actually started showing up at our facility to conduct those [compliance checks,] so we kind of thought that if the three percent tax was there for compliance checks, why don’t we make sure that that’s what is being done?” Baker said.
If the city wants to consider repealing the three percent tax again, they will need to propose a new ordinance.
