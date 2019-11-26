MCHS nurses file charges, plan to picket as contract talks stall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Monday marked the fifth time nurses from Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato were scheduled to meet with the hospital’s negotiating team.
Nurses are trying to negotiate their contract, especially when it comes to threats and violence in the workplace, but the hospital is declining the open bargaining approach they want to take.
Nurses told KEYC News 12 that they are now planning to picket in front of the hospital on Dec. 5 as contract talks continue to stall.
Registered Nurse Jammie Meyer said they expect anywhere from 350 to 550 nurses to participate.
“We want a fair contract. We want to make sure that we’re getting some language in there about workplace violence," she said.
The open bargaining approach is at the center of the dispute.
Mayo informed Mankato members of the Minnesota Nurses Association that they only wanted to hear from the six negotiating members in the room.
“They’re saying we don’t want to do it in front of an audience. And it’s not an audience. It’s our membership. And it’s important to the nurses because it’s their contract just as much as the negotiator," Meyer said.
Union Co-Chair Kelly Rosevold said the group has now filed what’s called an Unfair Labor Practice against the hospital with the National Labor Relations Board for not wanting to bargain in good faith.
“If they rule in our favor, then Mayo has to come to the table and bargain with us in an open setting, meaning that our nurses are allowed to stay in the room. If they rule in Mayo’s favor, then we have to come to the table and bargain with them with just the six negotiating team members," she said.
The hospital sent KEYC News 12 this statement:
Nurses said they hope to hear from the NLRB soon.
“When we don’t have a good contract, we don’t feel safe. We don’t feel respected. It’s hard to keep that good face on and take great care of your patients," Meyer said.
Nurses said the picket won’t impact patients at the hospital, and nurses will still work their regular shifts.
This is a developing story.
