New health coalition formed in Faribault and Martin Counties

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new health coalition is formed between providers in Faribault and Martin Counties.
Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties, Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont and United Hospital District are teaming up to develop the required Community Health Improvement Plan.
Prior to the coalition forming, each county would develop their plans individually.
According to a press release, community members identified Adverse Childhood Experiences , Mental Health, Substance Use, Chronic Disease and Access to Health Care and Dental health as priorities for the region.
29 individuals representing will represent different organizations in the area to address these issues in the improvement plan.
