North Mankato Police investigating theft of front-end loader from construction site

The Caterpillar Model 950G front-end style-loader is valued at approximately $66,000

North Mankato Police investigating theft of front-end loader from construction site
The Caterpillar Model 950G front-end style-loader, similar in appearance to the one in this photograph, was taken from the sewer utility construction site in the 1800 block of Pleasant View Drive sometime between Sunday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 25. (Source: North Mankato Police Department)
By Jake Rinehart | November 25, 2019 at 9:07 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 9:07 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities reported late Monday afternoon that they are investigating the theft of a front-end loader in North Mankato.

The Caterpillar Model 950G front-end style-loader was taken from the sewer utility construction site in the 1800 block of Pleasant View Drive sometime between Sunday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 25.

This piece of equipment is valued at approximately $66,000.

Call the North Mankato Police Department

Police are asking that anyone with information on this case, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the incident dates, contact the North Mankato Police Department at (507) 625-7883.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.