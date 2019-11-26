North Mankato Police investigating theft of front-end loader from construction site

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities reported late Monday afternoon that they are investigating the theft of a front-end loader in North Mankato.
The Caterpillar Model 950G front-end style-loader was taken from the sewer utility construction site in the 1800 block of Pleasant View Drive sometime between Sunday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 25.
This piece of equipment is valued at approximately $66,000.
Police are asking that anyone with information on this case, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the incident dates, contact the North Mankato Police Department at (507) 625-7883.
