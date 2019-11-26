Officials confident Highway 14 gets completed soon

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — From Nicollet to New Ulm, many locals were disappointed when federal grant money was dished out for construction projects nationwide and none of that money was set aside for Highway 14.
Even with the gloomy news, many plugged into the project believe there is a reason to finally have a glass half full approach.
“They continue to do the engineering, look at the land acquisition and do all the preliminaries to make it a shovel ready project,” said Karen Foreman.
Foreman is the President of the Highway 14 Coalition which has been fighting for four-lane for over 40 years.
A 'shovel ready project' means all the initial planning and cost estimates are done, a bid can be quickly taken and shovels can get in the ground.
This is all the preliminary information MnDOT is gathering as we speak.
“It’s really a matter of capacity increase, increasing safety as in the past we have seen severe crashes with sideswipe proposing type vehicles and then acknowledging that it’s enhancing what we call interregional trade function so that corridor of commerce,” explained MnDOT Project Manager Zachary Tess.
According to MnDOT, the average two-lane highway in Minnesota averages 8 to 9 percent truck traffic, whereas Highway 14 is nearly 15%.
Officials believe this enhances the argument for a four-lane highway because inter commerce trade is prominent and safety should be at the forefront of everybody's mind.
“It’s a matter of safety and it’s a matter of economic development. Anyone in the community could look at the economic development that has happened along Highway 14 and you just understand it is a huge driver,” Foreman added.
Both believe with the preliminary plans that are being made, the project should be funded and picked up within a couple of years.
