Photography will be showcased at upcoming GSR Festival
By Bernadette Heier | November 25, 2019 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 7:08 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Jon Smithers Photography will be some of the many art displays at this year’s GSR Fine Art Festival.

Smithers has been a photographer for about 16 years. This will be his 14th time attending the art festival.

“We are going to be bringing some of our new stuff. This will the first year for face-mounted acrylics. Craig Blacklock and I have been getting into that lately. I’ve been getting into videography and aerial photography. I have a couple of drones,” said Smithers.

Hundreds of his photographs will be displayed at the event this weekend.

