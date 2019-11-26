Several cities declare snow emergency ahead of storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Numerous cities around southern Minnesota are declaring snow emergencies ahead of the snowfall that will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday.
These are the snow emergencies we have heard about so far:
EAGLE LAKE: snow emergency has been declared in advance effective 8 AM on Wednesday (11/27). The snow emergency will remain in place until further notice is given. During an emergency, it is unlawful for any person, as driver or operator of a vehicle, or as the registered owner of such vehicle, to park, stop or leave standing, or cause, allow, or permit to be parked, stopped or left standing, whether knowingly or unknowingly, any such vehicle upon any street within City Limits until the emergency has been lifted.
WINDOM: The City of Windom has declared a Snow Emergency starting at midnight tonight (11/27/2019) and will end at noon on the same day. The Windom Police Department would like to remind all City residences that while during this snow emergency, there will be NO on street parking or parking in City Lots during this time. Your vehicle can be ticketed and maybe towed if left in either of these places.
WINNEBAGO: declaring a snow emergency at midnight, 11-27-2019, please remove vehicles from the street until they are plowed from curb to curb.
WELLS: With expected 7-12” of snow tonight and up to 40mph winds, we will declare a snow emergency. Please remove cars from the streets for clearing overnight/tomorrow morning. Those left in streets will be ticketed by PD.
MADELIA: The City of Madelia is declaring a snow emergency effective at 12:00AM tonight, Wednesday, November 27, 2019. All vehicles must be removed from the street to allow for proper plowing and clearing of snow from the street. Vehicles remaining on the street in violation of the snow emergency ordinance will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.
ST. JAMES: A snow emergency has been declared beginning at Midnight on Tuesday (11/26) night. During a snow emergency, no vehicle may park on any city street until the street has been completely cleared / plowed from curb to curb. Any vehicle parked in violation of this parking restriction shall be issued a $25 ticket for the first offense, and a $50 ticket for subsequent offenses during the same snowfall. Vehicles found in violation will also be towed at the owners’ expense. For more information on snow emergencies, go here: https://www.ci.stjames.mn.us/196/Snow-Emergency
FAIRMONT: Snow emergencies are automatically in place after 2″ of snow has fallen. Please remove vehicles from the snow emergency routes, outlined here, until the street has been plowed from curb to curb.
WASECA: remove all parked vehicles, trailers, and garbage cans form all City streets within Waseca after 3″ inches or more of snow has fallen. This is required in the City’s Snow and Ice Policy. A Snow Emergency automatically is in effect after 3″ inches of snow has fallen.
FARIBAULT: Snow Emergency in Effect; No parking on city streets from 1am to 8am.
BLUE EARTH: the City of Blue Earth will be enforcing the snow removal parking restrictions over the next 24 hours. Beginning tonight there will be no on-street parking permitted. Please remove your vehicles from the streets no later than 3:00 AM. Any vehicles that remain parked on the streets, are subject to being issued a citation, and/or towed.
CLEVELAND: The City of Cleveland is in a Snow Emergency effective at 10PM (11-26-2019) During the Emergency, it is unlawful to park or leave standing any vehicle within the City of Cleveland as follows: On all streets, alleys or parking lot, with the exception of the 300 Block of Broadway Street, between the hours of 10pm and 6am, or until such time that it has been completely (curb to curb) cleared. Within the 300 Block of Broadway Street, between the hours of Midnight and 6am, or until such time that is has been completely (curb to curb) cleared.
MINNESOTA LAKE: once we hit 2″ of snow the snow emergency goes into effect. This year there is a slight change to things, Winter parking tickets are $50 for the first offense and can be paid at the Lembke building. The fine increases with each violation.
