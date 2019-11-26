Several cities declare snow emergency ahead of storm

CLEVELAND: The City of Cleveland is in a Snow Emergency effective at 10PM (11-26-2019) During the Emergency, it is unlawful to park or leave standing any vehicle within the City of Cleveland as follows: On all streets, alleys or parking lot, with the exception of the 300 Block of Broadway Street, between the hours of 10pm and 6am, or until such time that it has been completely (curb to curb) cleared. Within the 300 Block of Broadway Street, between the hours of Midnight and 6am, or until such time that is has been completely (curb to curb) cleared.