South Central College Culinary Arts Program sells pies to support program

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students in South Central College’s Culinary Arts Program baked and sold nearly 200 pies that were ready for pick-up today, giving community members a sweet way to support the program just in time for the giving season.
Apple, pumpkin and french silk pies were packaged and sealed with love to support the two-year Culinary Arts Program at South Central College.
“Everything is made from scratch so the pie dough, all the fillings and toppings we did was all made from scratch,” said Byron Franz, a student at SCC in the Culinary Arts Program.
Pies were made after pre-orders and funds raised will go toward supporting opportunities in the program.
“One of the things that makes our program unique is we do a study abroad with our students so we take them to Spain and southern France, so to make that affordable to the students, we have to fund-raise,” said SCC Culinary Arts instructor, Dr. Lizbeth Kliewer.
The pie sale is one of many fundraising efforts that helps the students gain experience as well.
“Which gives us different opportunities to go out into the culinary industry have different situations like catering, fine dining, where we either have to serve a large number of guests or a small number of guests in a more casual or formal setting, which is very good in our industry,” said Amy Bartsch, SCC Culinary Arts student.
In the spirit of giving, the culinary Arts Program’s next fundraiser, a spaghetti dinner, is putting money raised back into the community.
“You’re welcome to come back to SCC and eat some spaghetti that our culinary students will be making for you. All of it will be going to Toys for Tots, going to buy some toys for little kids that are not lucky enough to have any,” said Danielle Tanley, Culinary Arts student at SCC.
The spaghetti dinner will be held December 3 at South Central College Crossroads Café from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Full details on the spaghetti dinner can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.