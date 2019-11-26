Stained glass art coming to GSR Festival this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mary Solberg’s Sun Mountain Stained Glass will be returning to the GSR Fine Art Festival.
For almost 12 years she has been doing her passion, creating different pieces of stained glass art.
She often spends hours working on her passion from choosing the glass and pattern, to cutting, foiling, soldering and polishing.
“I finish working on a piece and I think to myself...I hold it up to the light and think to myself that is so beautiful. I made that! When I am able to make other people happy with it. That’s even better,” said Solberg.
She uses a variety of colors, shapes and textures creating everything from sun catchers, ornaments, to large window pieces and more.
These items will be available to browse at her booth at the festival. The GSR Fine Art festival begins November 20, from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. into Sunday, December 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
