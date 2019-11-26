Walz, Flanagan appoint Mankato resident to Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of a Mankato resident to the Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy on Tuesday. (Source: Associated Press)
By Jake Rinehart | November 26, 2019 at 5:02 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 5:02 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of a Mankato resident to the Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy on Tuesday.

Marlae Cox-Kolek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, will join the Board on Dec. 1. Cox-Kolek’s term is scheduled to expire on January 2, 2023.

The Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy regulates the practice of alcohol and drug counseling and professional counseling/professional clinical counseling in the state.

