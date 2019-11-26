Walz, Flanagan appoint Mankato resident to Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of a Mankato resident to the Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy on Tuesday.
Marlae Cox-Kolek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, will join the Board on Dec. 1. Cox-Kolek’s term is scheduled to expire on January 2, 2023.
The Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy regulates the practice of alcohol and drug counseling and professional counseling/professional clinical counseling in the state.
