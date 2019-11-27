Area organizations hosting Thanksgiving meals, public invited

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you're looking for a place to find a Thanksgiving meal this Thursday, there are several places in the community serving food.
First Presbyterian Church is serving food starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The meal is free and open to the public.
You can also bring pies.
Donations should be dropped off at the church between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Wednesday or at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Salvation Army will also serve turkey and sides at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.