Area organizations hosting Thanksgiving meals, public invited

Area organizations hosting Thanksgiving meals, public invited
By Holly Bernstein | November 26, 2019 at 11:26 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 11:26 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you're looking for a place to find a Thanksgiving meal this Thursday, there are several places in the community serving food.

First Presbyterian Church is serving food starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The meal is free and open to the public.

You can also bring pies.

Donations should be dropped off at the church between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Wednesday or at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Salvation Army will also serve turkey and sides at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.