Blue Earth County to host ‘Coffee with a Commissioner’

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg will be hosting a “Coffee with a Commissioner” event from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the Coffee Hag in Mankato.
Commissioner Stuehrenberg hopes to meet with local residents living in District 2 to learn about and better understand concerns in the community, as well as to speak with anyone interested in County government.
If residents are unsure of which County District they belong to, visit MNVotes.org.
