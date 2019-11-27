Final preparations being made for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ opening night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays as organizers and volunteers prepare for the eighth annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights display in Mankato.
Kick-off is this Friday.
The display officially begins that night at 6 p.m. with a parade on Mound Avenue.
Santa will then turn all the lights.
This spectacular set includes a 60-foot center tree and just below two million lights.
The event will be collecting non-perishable items for the 19 participating area food shelves.
“It’s nice to come down to Sibley Park and see all the Christmas lights and see what we’ve done down here and just walk around and celebrate,” Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik said.
Parking will be available behind Sibley Park, near the softball fields, with street parking also available.
Along with many of the community’s favorite Kiwanis traditions, this year’s event will also feature a few new additions, including:
- Explore Minnesota’s #OnlyInMN monument
- A “Text to Donate” option will be available by texting katolights to 44321
- Drop your letters to Santa into the mailbox by his house and he will write you back!
The Kiwanis Holiday Lights runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
