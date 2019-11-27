GSR Fine Art Festival: Emerging Artist

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gold Smith Reunion Fine Art Festival kicks off this weekend and Shawn Bagely will be the events ‘emerging artist.’
As this year’s emerging artist, Bagely will be presenting his artwork to fellow artists and attendees, sharing his methods and technique.
Bagley uses social media to learn from artists as well as showcase his unique style.
“I’m really looking at the functional aspect, I do make decoration pieces too. I enjoy throwing big sometimes, so there’s a really larger vase that I have that I made. I just want to push those limits, make things that you wouldn’t see every day. Also, making things that are functional, something that someone can hold,” Bagely said.
The larger vase Bagley talks about is 52-inches tall.
The Gold Smith Reunion will take place in the Ballroom of the Mankato Civic Center beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.