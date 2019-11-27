12 Gusties receive All-MIAC honors

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A total of 12 Gustavus Adolphus College Golden Gusties Football players received All-MIAC honors for their efforts during the 2019 season.
A notable recipient of the award includes junior Michael Veldman, as he was the only Division III quarterback to throw at least three touchdown passes in all 10 games this season. The Becker, Minnesota, native finished the regular season with a 68.7 completion percentage (219-of-319) and 39 touchdowns, which ranked first in the MIAC, third in the nation and set a new Gustavus single-season record.
Gustavus finished the regular season with a 7-3 overall record, including 5-3 against MIAC opponents.
A comprehensive recap of the award winners can be found below.
