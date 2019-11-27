12 Gusties receive All-MIAC honors

By Jake Rinehart | November 26, 2019 at 10:16 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 10:16 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A total of 12 Gustavus Adolphus College Golden Gusties Football players received All-MIAC honors for their efforts during the 2019 season.

A notable recipient of the award includes junior Michael Veldman, as he was the only Division III quarterback to throw at least three touchdown passes in all 10 games this season. The Becker, Minnesota, native finished the regular season with a 68.7 completion percentage (219-of-319) and 39 touchdowns, which ranked first in the MIAC, third in the nation and set a new Gustavus single-season record.

Gustavus finished the regular season with a 7-3 overall record, including 5-3 against MIAC opponents.

A comprehensive recap of the award winners can be found below.

All-MIAC First Team Offense

Player, Year Position
Michael Veldman, Junior QB
Josh Kirk, Senior WR
Brice Panning, Senior WR
Brayton Finch, Senior TE

All-MIAC First Team Defense

Player, Year Position
Zachary Jakes, Sophomore DL
Kaleb Scott, Junior CB

All-MIAC Second Team Offense

Player, Year Position
Gunnar Johnson, Junior OL

ALL-MIAC Second Team Defense

Player, Year Position
Avery Bachman, Senior OLB

All-MIAC Honorable Mentions

Player, Year Position
Blake Sikes, Senior OL
Zeke Erickson, Senior DL
Matthew Montplaisir, Senior CB

All-MIAC Sportsmanship Team

Player, Year Position
Jake Krull, Senior DB

