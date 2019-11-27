Mankato man wins over $111,000 at The Underground

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato man hit the jackpot while participating in an electronic-linked BINGO game with players from across Minnesota Tuesday night at The Underground.
Andrew Paplow, of Mankato, was the winner of over $111,000.
“It was crazy,” Paplow said. “We hit on the last possible ball. I’m still in shock. I can’t believe it. We all started going crazy"
Paplow said he will split the money with a few of his friends who he met at The Underground after work.
