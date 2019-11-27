Mankato Stores Open During Thanksgiving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The last couple of years, more and more retailers have opened their doors for holiday shoppers on Thanksgiving.
Mankato will have a similar scene this year.
Local convenience stores, pharmacies, and liquor store will stay open with special holiday hours.
As for River Hills Mall, they have more than 80 tenants who have the option to stay open or closed.
Generally speaking the mall is open 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
“We are excited at least half of our stores will be open on Thanksgiving including some of those classics like Target JC Penney. Then on Black Friday we expect everyone will be open bright and early,” mall manager Andy Wilke said.
As for the Black Friday shopping, the mall will open at 6 a.m..
