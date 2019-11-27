Maverick Men’s Basketball set to play in Colorado this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato Men’s Basketball Team boarded a flight Wednesday morning for the Hilton Garden Inn Denver Cherry Creek Classic.
The team reflects on their season thus far.
“It’s been a growing process for us, we’ve got a lot of new faces this year, we’ve got a lot of talent and have had a hard schedule to this point and I think that guys are starting to feel each other out a little bit and that’s why we put the hard schedule together, we need to play good competition because we are talented, we could be 4–0 right now even with the schedule we’ve played but I think it’s just going to make us better later in the season,” Matt Margenthaler, MSU head coach, said.
After falling in their first two games of the season, the Mavs turned things around to win their third and fourth contests.
“I think defense for sure, I think we’ve defended a lot better in our wins and on the offensive end we move the ball a lot, I think sometimes we down on a late shot clock possession and we try to just put up a shot and get rebounds but I think right now when we’re winning we’re taking a lot better shots in the first place and then we’re crashing the glass and being able to get boards and easy shots,” Ryland Holt, MSU freshman forward, said.
In Colorado the Mavs will take on Regis and Metropolitan State.
“We’re all excited, it’s going to be my first time going out west so it’s pretty cool for me and all these guys, they know it’s a fun time and I’m looking forward to it,” Holt said.
“Definitely exciting, change of scenery, elevation change that’s going to be a challenge for us but just focus on ourselves and get two wins and have fun with it,” Kevin Krieger, MSU senior guard, said.
“Taking these trips are big, not only just for basketball but educationally too, we like to get our guys out and play different regions we’ve been in Illinois already and Southern Illinois early in the season, now we’re going out to Denver, this is a great opportunity for our guys to really grow that chemistry that we’ve talked about, we’ve had absolutely unbelievable chemistry that last couple weeks in this program and for us to go out there and play two really good basketball teams and we’re the only ones out there so it’s us against the world kind of attitude and I think it helps us grow and again it’s going to do nothing but help us later in the season,” Margenthaler said.
The Mavs’ first game of the weekend is set for Friday at 8 p.m.
