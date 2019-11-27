Maverick Men’s Basketball set to play in Colorado this weekend

“Taking these trips are big, not only just for basketball but educationally too, we like to get our guys out and play different regions we’ve been in Illinois already and Southern Illinois early in the season, now we’re going out to Denver, this is a great opportunity for our guys to really grow that chemistry that we’ve talked about, we’ve had absolutely unbelievable chemistry that last couple weeks in this program and for us to go out there and play two really good basketball teams and we’re the only ones out there so it’s us against the world kind of attitude and I think it helps us grow and again it’s going to do nothing but help us later in the season,” Margenthaler said.