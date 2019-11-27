MN Congressional delegation wants background on denial of Highway 14 grant

Highway 14 was one of three projects the Minnesota Department of Transportation submitted for the latest round of grants, but none of Minnesota's projects made the cut. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Mitch Keegan | November 27, 2019 at 3:38 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 3:44 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota's congressional delegation is asking the U.S Department of Transportation to explain why the state's request for a $25 million grant to complete the Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm wasn't granted.

Earlier this month the US D-O-T awarded millions of dollars in Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Grants.

Senators Klobuchar and Smith, as well as congressman Hagedorn and the rest of the Minnesota congressional delegation, wrote a letter asking the DOT to provide insight into the BUILD grant selection process.

They say several competitive grant applications from across Minnesota for worthwhile projects were submitted but none of them got any funding.

The funding would have helped to complete the four-lane upgrade of highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm.

MN DOT continues working on designs to make the project shovel-ready.

