MN Congressional delegation wants background on denial of Highway 14 grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota's congressional delegation is asking the U.S Department of Transportation to explain why the state's request for a $25 million grant to complete the Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm wasn't granted.
Earlier this month the US D-O-T awarded millions of dollars in Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Grants.
Senators Klobuchar and Smith, as well as congressman Hagedorn and the rest of the Minnesota congressional delegation, wrote a letter asking the DOT to provide insight into the BUILD grant selection process.
They say several competitive grant applications from across Minnesota for worthwhile projects were submitted but none of them got any funding.
The funding would have helped to complete the four-lane upgrade of highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm.
MN DOT continues working on designs to make the project shovel-ready.
