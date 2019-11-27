MNSU Provost announced as next Chancellor of Penn State Brandywine

It is with deep pride and respect that I announce that Dr. Marilyn Wells has been selected as the next chancellor for Penn State Brandywine. I am happy for her new opportunity and have every confidence she will be successful in her new endeavor. I know that I speak for many campus and regional leaders in saying that we will miss Dr. Wells’ dedication and visionary leadership here at Minnesota State Mankato, one of Minnesota’s top universities.

Richard Davenport