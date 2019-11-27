MNSU Provost announced as next Chancellor of Penn State Brandywine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato President Richard Davenport announced in a statement on Tuesday that Marilyn Wells is set to become the new chancellor at Penn State Brandywine, effective Jan. 13.

Wells has served as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Minnesota State University, Mankato since July 22, 2013.

It is with deep pride and respect that I announce that Dr. Marilyn Wells has been selected as the next chancellor for Penn State Brandywine. I am happy for her new opportunity and have every confidence she will be successful in her new endeavor. I know that I speak for many campus and regional leaders in saying that we will miss Dr. Wells’ dedication and visionary leadership here at Minnesota State Mankato, one of Minnesota’s top universities.
Richard Davenport

Davenport added that Wells will continue in her current role until mid-January and that a farewell reception in her honor will be hosted on Jan. 8.

