Pinball is making a comeback in south-central Minnesota

“We’re down here in southern Minnesota so we’re a little further away from the cities, but down here there is a community and we’re lucky to have the Pinball Place in New Ulm. Then we have four homes in Mankato that we’re aware of right now that have arcades in the homes. Also in the cities we have lots of friends, other collectors, and there are repair guys there are shops that sell parts. So Minnesota has a really good base of arcade and pinball machine collectors,” says Co-Founder of Silver Ballers Pinball Group Steve Moerke.