Pinball is making a comeback in south-central Minnesota

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Pinball is making a comeback, and it may be evident in New Ulm where a certain pinball league held its final tournament of the season.
Pinball leagues, such as the Southern Minnesota Pinball and Arcade Group, are relatively new within our region. Full of collectors and enthusiasts, the group contains leagues predominantly from Mankato and New Ulm.
Members from the Mankato group were the catalyst for the formation of the tournament league.
“The Mankato group was kind of the force behind getting league play. And so they started it up and we play in private homes in Mankato, and then we’ll play one here, three in Mankato and then one here. So we travel a bit between New Ulm and Mankato,” explained Pinball Place Owner John Vorwerk.
Pinball collectors in the region jumped on the opportunity to further organize into leagues after the Pinball Place opened several years ago.
“So we have two sides of pinball is what we’re finding. You have the private side which is the private collection which is in people’s homes, basements or man caves. Then you have the commercial side of pinball which is the barcades – you know the tap beer IPAs – and everybody goes to gather, play games and socialize. So you have two sides of where pinball collecting has gone,” says Glen Vonmaluski of the Southern Minnesota Pinball and Arcade Group.
The leagues organized through social media, where some say they’ve discovered many more collectors, enthusiasts and leagues.
“We’re down here in southern Minnesota so we’re a little further away from the cities, but down here there is a community and we’re lucky to have the Pinball Place in New Ulm. Then we have four homes in Mankato that we’re aware of right now that have arcades in the homes. Also in the cities we have lots of friends, other collectors, and there are repair guys there are shops that sell parts. So Minnesota has a really good base of arcade and pinball machine collectors,” says Co-Founder of Silver Ballers Pinball Group Steve Moerke.
The Southern Minnesota Pinball League is starting its new tournament season next year, and they hope to draw in more players and enthusiasts.
