Snow emergencies declared in New Ulm and Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, November 27), Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning (Thursday, November 28).
During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.
The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small amount of streets in the city).
A snow emergency has also been declared for downtown New Ulm, has been declared for Thursday, November 28 from 1:30 AM to completion.
During this time vehicles parked within the signed downtown snow emergency route will be tagged and towed.
Overnight parking during the snow emergency is available in the parking lot at 3rd North and German Street, and in the City Hall parking lot. Please do not park in anyone’s leased parking spaces.
