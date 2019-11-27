37th Annual Rural Forum looks to “Navigate Perspectives”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 37th Annual Rural Forum is coming to the Mankato Civic Center on December 5.
The annual event hosted by GreenSeam and presented by Gislason and Hunter LLP, is bringing speakers of all ages to address hot topics in agriculture and the rural economy with the event title of “Navigating Perspectives.”
Everything from plant-based meat substitutes to opportunities for younger generations in rural America will be addressed through speakers such as the Minnesota FFA President, Lafe Aarsvold, and the keynote speaker, Rick Berman of Berman and Company, a research and communications firm.
“What is happening out in ag that maybe what, everyday, myself as a consumer, doesn’t see and he’s going to bring it to light and I think that will be a highlight of the evening is listening to what he has to say,” said GreenSeam director, Sam Ziegler.
The forum includes a panel that will have elected officials discuss bonding and its importance to agriculture and tabletop conversations led by South Central College and Minnesota State University students.
You can find a full schedule of the event and a link to register here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.