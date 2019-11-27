Variety of paintings to be displayed at GSR Fine Arts Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The GSR Fine Arts Festival celebrates the fine arts in the Greater Mankato Area.
With many vendors attending, the inventory will be endless.
Mankato resident Amber Rahe is one of those vendors that will have oil, ink, graphite and acrylic paintings available.
She was the featured artist a few years back and has been drawn back to the event every year since.
“I had never really done anything like that before like actually sold my stuff before at a fair like that and I did a lot better than I anticipated and decided I was going to do a lot more of that.”
Rahe will have many of her paintings with her at the GSR Fine Arts Festival.
