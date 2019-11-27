Wintry roads cause dozens of accidents across the state

This story will be updated as new numbers are released.

By Sean Morawczynski | November 27, 2019 at 8:36 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 8:36 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wintry roads have already caused dozens of accidents across the state in the last 15 hours.

State Patrol is reporting 81 vehicles crashed yesterday between 4 P.M and 9:45 P.M.

Seven of those crashes resulted in injuries but none were considered serious or fatal.

Over half involved vehicles spinning out or off the road and three semi-trucks were jack-knifed.

From 9:45 pm to 7:30 am, the number has risen to 180 crashes (9 with injury, 0 serious/fatal), 279 vehicle spin out/off road and 15 jackknifed semis.

