Wolverines prepare for prep bowl

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mountain Lake Area Football Team is returning to the 9–man state championship game for the second consecutive year.
“We are very excited to get back to the prep bowl, last year we played a team in Spring Grove which we felt we had to play a great game to beat them and maybe we didn’t quite get that done and we got beat so this year’s motto has been unfinished business,” Tim Kirk, Mountain Lake Area’s head coach, said.
“Each year we’re trying to take a step forward so my first year we played we just made the first round in state and then last year made the championship but lost, now we want to take it one step further and just win it all,” Abraham Stoesz, Mountain Lake Area’s senior quarterback, said.
“Super excited, I think I’m just ready to go, it’s been almost two weeks and I’m just ready to play,” Isaac Grev, Mountain Lake Area senior center/nose guard, said.
The long gap between the semi–final game and the championship game can drag on for some teams but the Wolverines are taking advantage.
“The whole two weeks it gives us a lot more time to go over what they do offensively and it gives us time to prepare and I as a player have had a lot more time to watch film, which is nice,” Adam Karschnik, Mountain Lake Area’s senior tight end/linebacker, said.
“It is kind of nice because you get more rest, we would have liked to play last week but we’ll come out the same intensity and we’ll play our hardest no matter what,” Stoesz said.
“It is a mindset, we’re physically ready, a couple guys are healing up so that helps us but I know with the weather coming up and stuff it’s going to be kind of a battle but the bottom line is you’ve got to be mentally focused and that’s what we’ve talked about all year, we’ve got to be mentally focused when you go into this game because we’ve been ahead every game all year, this is a game where we could get behind and if we are mentally tough enough to get through that, we’re going to have a great game,” Kirk said.
The Wolverines have their eyes on the prize in this final game of the season, not only for themselves but for all the supporters standing behind them.
“We’ve been talking about this for many, many years, it’s a big thing for the community and everybody associated with our program, I’ve got great surroundings with the team, coaches, managers, community support, old coaches, old athletes and it’s just great to be able to take it home and that’s our goal. We’ll be happy if we win it all and if we don’t we still had a great year but we’re focused on winning it all,” Kirk said.
“It would mean pretty much the world right now and I know our city of Mountain Lake has a very high goal to be there so that’d be amazing,” Grev said.
“It would mean a whole lot to end my career like that and it would just mean a whole lot to bring that to our community,” Stoesz said.
MLA will take on Hancock at U.S. Bank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.
