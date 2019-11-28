Applications now open for SCC PSEO program

By Holly Bernstein | November 27, 2019 at 10:37 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 10:37 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — High school students looking to get a head start on their college career can apply to South Central College’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) Program until Dec. 15.

Students can earn high school credit when they complete college classes.

They can also apply for post-secondary credit when they enter college after high school graduation.

Students can take college classes tuition-free.

“I recommend doing it, just because you learn a lot more outside of high school and college, and there’s a lot more interesting classes that you can take and personalized classes,” PSEO student Jaxson James said.

The priority deadline is scheduled for Dec. 1.

