Applications now open for SCC PSEO program

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — High school students looking to get a head start on their college career can apply to South Central College’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) Program until Dec. 15.
Students can earn high school credit when they complete college classes.
They can also apply for post-secondary credit when they enter college after high school graduation.
Students can take college classes tuition-free.
“I recommend doing it, just because you learn a lot more outside of high school and college, and there’s a lot more interesting classes that you can take and personalized classes,” PSEO student Jaxson James said.
The priority deadline is scheduled for Dec. 1.
