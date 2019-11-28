Avoiding a food fight at the table this Thanksgiving; dialogue versus debate

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As family and friends prepare to gather around the table for Thanksgiving, here are some tips on how to keep dialogue from turning into a debate.
As we gather around the table to celebrate the holiday, so do different opinions and ideologies, stressing the importance of constructive conversations.
Keeping conversations civil, whether it be political views or your preference of pie, and making sure to reach across the table for more than just cranberry sauce is important in making sure dialogue doesn’t turn into a debate.
“Dialogue versus debate is the issue. When you look at a debate, you look at people trying to win someone else over with a standpoint, whereas, if you have dialogue, you talk to other people with the intention of listening to them, rather than talking to make a specific point,” Minnesota State University, Mankato Student and Government Off-Campus Senator Andrew Weinzierl said.
Debate versus dialogue was addressed at Minnesota State University, Mankato with an event titled “Food Fight” last week that discussed navigating the political conversation.
