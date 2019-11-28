Community members give food and give thanks this Thanksgiving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday, organizations like First Presbyterian Church and Mankato Elks Lodge served free Thanksgiving meals to community members.
According to First Presbyterian Church’s dinner host Garry Fay, the church had enough food to feed 120 people.
“It gives people a place to go to be with other people and share food and fellowship. It’s just a good time for everybody who can’t be with family on that day," Fay said.
Fay said there were about 20 people who volunteered per shift.
Meanwhile, Mankato Elks Lodge expected to serve 150 sit-down meals at the Salvation Army and about 500 to 600 meals throughout the community, according to David Norris, who is with the group.
“It’s one meal, one day. Every little bit does its part, so this is one day that we can give a little extra back," Norris said.
Those in attendance had plenty to be thankful for.
Nine year-old Samantha Whaley, who helped serve pies at the church, said she is thankful for everything that she has.
“I’m thankful for all my friends and my family, food and water,” she said.
Community member Ariel Hartnell said she is thankful for the meal and more.
“I’m thankful for me and my husband’s health," she said.
And as community members cleaned their plates, it seemed everyone, like community member Debbie Colter, had a favorite dish.
“I think the mashed potatoes, gravy and dressing are some of my favorite," she said.
For Hartnell, it was the stuffing.
Fay also had one that stood out.
“Oh, my favorite’s got to be the turkey," he said.
