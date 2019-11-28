DNR waiving entrance fees to all of its state parks for Thanksgiving holiday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In an effort to get people outside, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is waiving entrance fees to all of its state parks for the Thanksgiving holiday.
On Thanksgiving Day, the average American consumes around 4,500 calories, and research shows that spending time outside improves mood, enhances creative thinking and problem solving and improves physical fitness.
“It’s just a way for families that are already together at home after Thanksgiving to get outside, get some fresh air, maybe work off that turkey they ate and hopefully make new memories and spend some quality time with the family outdoors," Minneopa State Park Assistant Manager Todd Dailey said.
The DNR hopes this day will make visitors return throughout the winter season.
