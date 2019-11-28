First ever Holiday Trimmings event brings out the community for Thanksgiving morning workouts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato got moving bright and early for the first ever Thanksgiving Day Extra Trimmings event.
“Goal achieved. We got this town moving, that’s the message we want to send, is do not let the holidays detour your wellness goals,” Profile by Sanford Health representative Dawn Naples said.
17 Mankato gym facilities put on a total 31 different Thanksgiving morning offerings to start the holiday with wellness goals in mind.
The facilities that would have otherwise been closed, opened up and hosted events like morning yoga, an array of fitness classes, and open gyms.
“Everyone that came to my class, I think I had 20 to 25 women, they brought their A–game. They were there to work, I did not go easy on them – I brought my A–game as well. The intensity was high and people were smiling,” Dance Express instructor Erin Hatlestad said.
In return, attendees brought in donations for the Echo food shelf to make it a Thanks"giving" workout.
“This is a day where we all come together and we celebrate and we eat at our dinner tables – why not make it a gift of food to the Echo Food Shelf, they will make this stretch a very long way,” Naples said.
Last year, the Echo Food Shelf 1.9 million pounds of food and about 4,000 households depend on it annually.
The Extra Trimmings sponsors, Profile by Sanford and the Mankato Clinic Foundation are set to donated $1 per pound of food collected to the Echo Food Shelf.
And those donation sites will be out until Monday.
