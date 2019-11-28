GSR Festival will feature Guatemalan artist this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another artist featured at the GSR Fine Arts Festival this weekend hails from Guatemala.
Alvaro Jose Gadea, a pottery maker and ceramicist, came to the United States 16 months ago and says he was able to develop himself here as an artist.
He works with high–fire pottery, and developed his craft while working with artists in Nicaragua and in a factory that manufactured ceramic water filters.
“Alvaro plans to offer his clients beautiful pieces of art that they can access at a fair price and an explanation of the process that he uses in order to develop this art,” says Gadea’s wife Poehri Pillers.
He’s also worked with Potters for Peace which is a non–profit group that works to establish low–cost factories that produce water filters for underdeveloped countries.
