Holt hot out of the gate for MSU Men’s Basketball

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato Men’s Basketball Team is currently 2-2 on the season.
With a talented new group of freshman the Mavericks have been able to find a rhythm with each other on the court rather seamlessly.
A standout in the class is forward Ryland Holt.
The Gibson City, Illinois native is at the top of the stat sheet in multiple categories.
“It’s been really good, it’s been a learning experience all four games and I think from the first game and the second game I think we’ve gotten a lot better and our team chemistry has gotten a lot better and I think we’re just learning to play with each other a little bit more and finding our identities still,” Ryland Holt, MSU freshman forward, said.
The returners and coaching staff see the potential of Holt along with the other newcomers.
“I think our freshman class is as talented of a class as we’ve had in a long time and Ryland Holt has been unbelievable in the first four games for us, has done a lot of things offensively, defensively he’s very versatile so I think he’s continuing to grow and I think he has an opportunity to be a monster before he’s done,” Matt Margenthaler, MSU head coach, said.
“Ryland’s having a great start to the season and just going to get better for him, I think they’re just getting comfortable right now and as they get more comfortable it’s going to be better and better for them,” Kevin Krieger, MSU senior guard, said.
The chemistry of the team stems from the vets showing the freshman the ropes.
“Being with Cam and Kev, they’re good, they’re all conference last year and it’s great to have them and to battle against them every day, it’s going to make me a lot better and it’s one of the reasons I came here is to learn and I knew they were going to make me a lot better,” Holt said.
The Mavericks will begin their weekend of play Friday night at 8 p.m. against Regis.
