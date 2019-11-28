Know the Facts: False Accusations

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With false accusations prevalent in the news, we’ve actually received calls at the station asking about the subject.
To clear things up, we talked to Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott.
First, he wanted to make clear that falsely reporting a crime is much different than recanting or having a different recollection.
While not the most common thing in Blue Earth County, McDermott says it usually happens a couple of times per year.
“This is a very wasteful resource of time, energy and money and resources, for not only law enforcement, but if it gets to the stage of prosecution, if it gets into the courts and whatnot, it’s a very serious allegation and a very serious accusation,” McDermott said.
McDermott went on to add that it makes it unfair to people who are telling the truth to use resources for people who aren’t.
Falsely reporting a crime is a misdemeanor for first-time offenders in Minnesota and is punishable by a maximum of 90 days in jail.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.