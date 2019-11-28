Mavericks prepare for series against UMD

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato Men’s Hockey team travels north this weekend to take on Minnesota Duluth.
The previous two match-ups between the squads were won by the Bulldogs.
“You learn from, experience is valuable so you can use it as motivation and I think it was tough watching them win the national championship the last two years and I think we just have to expect a good opponent and they are a good opponent so we just need to play our game and I think we can use that as motivation,” Jared Spooner, MSU junior forward, said.
The first game of the series is set for Friday at 7:07 p.m.
