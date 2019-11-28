Mental health in rural America; recognizing the signs at the table this Thanksgiving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mental health in rural America has been a hot topic in 2019 and as many gather with friends and family, the holiday provides an opportunity for everyone to check-up on their loved ones.
With low commodity prices and inclement weather taking a beating on producers and rural America, it’s important to notice the signs of faltering mental health for suicide prevention.
The Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence is targeting the mental health crisis with regional resources and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture recently added to their mental health task force that provides listening ears.
“Ted Matthews is a great provider of that and now Monica McConkey, also if individuals need contact information, I’ll be happy to assist with that. Our centerofagriculture.org website, we’ve got information there specifically,” said director of the Southern Agriculture Center of Excellence and dean of agriculture at South Central College, Brad Schloesser.
A direct link to counselor contact information and a pamphlet on mental health can be found at the link attached above.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.