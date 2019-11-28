Sandelin to face Sandelin as Mavericks battle Bulldogs this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 1 ranked Minnesota State University, Mankato Men’s Hockey team is traveling to Duluth this weekend to battle the #8 Bulldogs.
This game is unique as MSU freshman forward, Ryan Sandelin, will be going up against a team that his father, Scott Sandelin is the head coach of.
“You know right now, you’re excited for that, it’s a unique experience moment, it’s obviously the first, we’re going to see these guys the next three years so we’ll get through this but I’ll have a better answer after we play. I think I told my wife if he scores and we win I’ll be happy,” Scott Sandelin, UMD head coach, said.
“I was actually talking to him about it, I mean he’s been coaching for like 120 years and now it’s the first time he’s coaching against his son so it’s probably pretty exciting for him, I know him too, some of the other guys on the team do as well so it should be a pretty fun experience,” Scott Perunovich, UMD junior defenseman, said.
“It’s definitely competitive for sure, we’ve been looking forward to this for a while, it’s been circled on both of our calender’s for sure, especially for all the guys in our room too just they’re the two time defending national champs so it’s a big one for us in the room and a little more heightened for I guess for me, we’re both competitive in the family and we’re just looking forward, I’m a little nervous but a little excited too, it’s a new experience for both of us so we’re both looking forward to it,” Ryan Sandelin, MSU freshman forward, said.
MSU head coach Mike Hastings is familiar with Scott Sandelin, the two coached the 2019 U.S. National Junior Hockey team together.
“We talked on Tuesday just to catch up and he’s in preparation for our weekend but being the head coach of the U.S. World Junior Team, he’s got a lot of other things on his plate also. I look forward to seeing him and a lot of respect for their program. Obviously with Ryan being here and us having Wyatt Aamodt some guys from the state and going back up there and playing again, it’s a great opportunity for us to go compete and to learn a little bit about our program while some guys get to reconnect during the holiday season,” Mike Hastings, MSU head coach, said.
The Mavericks first game against the Bulldogs is set for Friday at 7:07 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.