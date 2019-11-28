Willmar Police, MNBCA seeking assistance to find missing girl with ties to Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities say a runaway who has ties in the Mankato area is being sought after she left a juvenile facility in Willmar.
Willmar Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are seeking help to find Madison Hjermstad.
Hjermstad is 17 years old, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds and has long dark hair.
Willmar Police say she left the facility in July on foot with another juvenile.
They say that the other juvenile was found in Mankato.
Although they continue to check leads, the Willmar Police Department said they don’t have any hard or fast information that she is in the Mankato area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Willmar Police at (320) 235-2244.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.