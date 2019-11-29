GSR Fine Art Festival original returning for this year’s event

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — One artist has been with the GSR Fine Art Festival from the very beginning.
Patty Conlin has been a part of the festival since day one, back when it was called the Goldsmith Reunion.
A goldsmith herself, she owns Stones Throw Gallery in St. Peter, using her passion to create jewelry with gems.
“I went from silver to gold. Gold is a magic metal. The reason everyone loves gold is because it’s very lovable. It’s just very malleable and does what I want. From there I found a love for gemstones, everything from diamonds to opals, to raw rocks, things I pick up on the ground," Conlin explained.
Conlin frequently does special requests for clients and helps create their vision.
She will be bringing various pieces of jewelry from rings, pendants to earrings and more to the festival on Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, in Mankato.
