Generally cloudy and a rain or snow shower around this afternoon with highs in the mid 30′s. A snow / rain mix, patchy fog, and winds pick up Tonight with lows near 32. Rain / wind likely and some wet snowflakes Saturday with highs near 38. Snow showers likely Saturday night with lows near 30. Periodic snow showers Sunday with highs near 32. Sunshine on Monday with highs near 22. More sunshine Tuesday with highs near 32.