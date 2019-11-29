MDA announces dicamba herbicide cutoff date

“Dicamba is an important tool for combating herbicide-resistant weeds in dicamba-tolerant soybeans,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “The MDA wishes to preserve this tool for farmers; however, it’s also important to limit impacts on neighboring homes, farms, and gardens. We have seen continued improvement of the use of these products because of the June 20 cutoff date, and that’s why we are moving forward with this again in 2020.”