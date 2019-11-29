MDA announces dicamba herbicide cutoff date

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) recently announced a state-specific restriction for the use of the herbicide dicamba in Minnesota for the 2020 growing season.
Dicamba used on dicamba-tolerant soybeans will have a cutoff use date of June 20, 2020.
The MDA says that the 2020 restriction is in addition to those established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The affected formulations are XtendiMax by Monsanto, Engenia by BASF, FeXapan by DuPont and Tavium by Syngenta.
“Dicamba is an important tool for combating herbicide-resistant weeds in dicamba-tolerant soybeans,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “The MDA wishes to preserve this tool for farmers; however, it’s also important to limit impacts on neighboring homes, farms, and gardens. We have seen continued improvement of the use of these products because of the June 20 cutoff date, and that’s why we are moving forward with this again in 2020.”
The MDA established the June 20, 2020, cutoff date for the 2020 growing season after reviewing survey results and peer-reviewed literature and input from the University of Minnesota Extension weed scientists.
