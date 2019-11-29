Neighbors team up for light display

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Six houses, moving pieces, 100,000 Christmas lights and music are all behind the Omega Court Christmas Light display.
Kai Schutte teamed up with his neighbors to build the light show.
The display took over a month to set up.
You can catch it nightly starting at 5:00 P.M. each night until Jan. 5th.
“I had a small display last year that [my neighbors] saw. They were all interested in it. This year, I said hey wouldn’t this be great, and we started looking at some different videos. And they all kind of got on board," Schutte said.
His family is all involved and they will be handing out candy canes.
To find out more about Santa visits and their toy donations, you can check out their Facebook page.
