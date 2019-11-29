Public invited to view mini holiday display

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A miniature Christmas land is on display at the Brown County History Museum in New Ulm.
Named the “Menzel Village”, the collection originally belonged to Louise Menzel, a New Ulm Native.
Louise and her husband started collecting pieces from all over the world in 1937 and would invite children into her home to see the display.
Pieces were collected from places like Germany, Czechoslovakia and Japan, with some being over 100 years old.
“What’s interesting about it is at first you look at and you just see the whole thing you don’t look at the detail. All of a sudden you start noticing different aspects of the village. You see ice skaters on the pond, you see polar bears, you see a church with church people in front of it. It just goes on and on," museum Executive Director Kathleen Backer.
The public can attend the open house tonight from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
