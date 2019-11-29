Rep. Hagedorn to host mobile office hours, public invited

Rep. Hagedorn to host mobile office hours, public invited
Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s Congressional Office will be hosting mobile office hours on Thursday, Dec. 5, in Trimont and Dec. 6 in Truman. (Source: Gray DC)
By Jake Rinehart | November 28, 2019 at 8:55 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 8:55 PM

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s Congressional Office will be hosting mobile office hours on Thursday, Dec. 5, in Trimont and Dec. 6 in Truman.

According to a news release from Rep. Hagedorn’s Office, these mobile office hours are opportunities for constituents to seek assistance that they may need regarding a federal issue or agency.

The public is invited to meet with Rep. Hagedorn’s District Representatives from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Trimont City Hall and from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Truman City Council Chambers.

Appointments are not needed.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.