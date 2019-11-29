Rep. Hagedorn to host mobile office hours, public invited

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s Congressional Office will be hosting mobile office hours on Thursday, Dec. 5, in Trimont and Dec. 6 in Truman.
According to a news release from Rep. Hagedorn’s Office, these mobile office hours are opportunities for constituents to seek assistance that they may need regarding a federal issue or agency.
The public is invited to meet with Rep. Hagedorn’s District Representatives from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Trimont City Hall and from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Truman City Council Chambers.
Appointments are not needed.
